Floorball | Kimi Räikkönen returned to the lightning field – posed with the Swede who barked at Finland

Kimi Räikkönen went to train at a top club.

Swiss On Thursday, the floorball team Zug United had quite a star guest at their training. The former F1 driver cooled off during the league club's training Kimi Raikkonen.

Räikkönen published a team photo with the Zug players on his Instagram account on Thursday evening.

“Star guest”, Zug shared a photo of Räikkönen's publication in the stories of his Instagram account.

“Thank you Zug United for allowing me to visit! Good training,” Räikkönen wrote.

In the picture are, among others, the star players of Zug and the Finnish national team Miko Kailiala and Sami Johansson. Sweden's national team stars are in the picture Albin Sjögren and Robin Nilsberth.

The whole foursome are world champions in floorball. Nilsberth caused an uproar at the 2021 World Cup in Helsinki when, after Sweden's 6–4 final victory, the defenders gave Finland a full-back.

He ate Finnish food, coffee and beer, among other things.

“I'm so damn tired of Finns, if I'm honest. I just want to leave the country and never come back.” Nilsberth uploaded at that time in an interview with SVT.

Räikkönen has been seen before in floorball circles. The F1 driver was seen in Zurich in December 2012 at a restaurant where the Finnish indoor basketball players were barely swallowing a 5–11 loss in the World Cup final. In the final, Sweden scored 9–0 in 32 minutes.

According to Ilta-Sanomie's story, Räikkönen's way was to punch the doorman on the stairs of the restaurant's VIP area. Räikkönen only got in when the floorball players noticed the formula star.

It is said that Räikkönen took group photos at the event and had a good time with the Finns until the traffic lights.

Zug's current Finnish stars Johansson and Kailiala were not part of the silver team. Since then, both have won World Championship gold twice, in Riga 2016 and Prague 2018.

Räikkönen, 44, lived with his family in Switzerland for a long time, but at the end of last year, Räikkönen was said to have bought a new home in Como, Italy.

Zug is third in the Swiss league after 19 rounds. Team Ykköstykit Sjögren (17+36), Kailiala (33+15) and Johansson (29+13) are the top three in the points exchange of the entire series.

Zug's head coach is a former top sports director of the Volleyball Federation Jarkko Rantala. He helps in coaching Otto Moilanen.