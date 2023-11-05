Floorball | Joonas Pylsy, who suffered a stroke in the middle of the World Cup, has to end his career

33-year-old Joonas Pylsy told about his difficult decision in the announcement of the Floorball Association.

Star player Joonas Pylsy, 33, has to end his floor band career. The two-time world champion and four-time Finnish champion suffered a cerebellar infarction at the World Championships last year. He had to undergo intensive care in a Swiss hospital.

“I have been struggling with this issue for a long time, and now the time has come. After careful and thoughtful consideration, I am announcing that I am retiring from elite indoor bandy immediately. I have to put my health and my family first”, says Pylsy in the press release.

“On November 8, 2022, my sports life ended in a complete knockout. I had a stroke, I was in intensive care for several days, two weeks in the hospital and another three weeks in rehabilitation,” he describes.

“I got a new life, I got up. I fought my way back to the light. Right now, life is like before the stroke, without symptoms, I’m lucky. But this left eternal scars on my life. I am no longer the same as before, and that has to be accepted.”

Sausage still lives in Switzerland. He has played in the country’s most successful club in SV Wiler-Ersingen since 2019. He agreed with the club that he will continue coaching the club’s junior side.

In the spring, Pylsy and his family will decide whether they will return to Finland or stay in Switzerland.

Pylsy played in Happee and Classic in Finland. He represented the men’s national team a total of 71 times between 2014 and 2023.

“The top moments must have been the second world championship in 2018 and the invitation to Linna’s party. Very few have received an invitation to be the president’s guest through floorball, Pylsy says.