Floorball | Joonas Pylsy suffers from a cerebral circulation disorder: “It’s been a nightmare here for the last few days”

Zurich

Finland one of the top attackers of the men’s floorball team Joonas Pylsy suffers from cerebral circulation disorder.

Pylsy was on the sidelines for Finland’s first two World Cup preliminary round matches due to flu symptoms.

In the third match, Pylsy was named in the lineup, but he had to leave in the middle of the warm-up.

Pylsy got a muscle cramp and a dizzy spell during exercise. He was delivered to the emergency room at the Swiss Life Arena and from there by ambulance to the hospital.

In the hospital examinations, it was found that Pylsy has a cerebral circulation disorder. He is recovering in the same Zurich hospital.

“We wanted to come out with the matter briefly. The phone is so full of messages and various speculations are circulating. Before going out, we wanted to wait for the critical days in terms of recovery and make sure that there would be no back pack”, Pylsy and his wife Tea say In the announcement of the floor band association.

“It’s been a nightmare here for the past few days. Now, however, the situation is becoming more stable. In the coming months, we will focus fully on rehabilitation and healing. We hope for understanding and peace from people. After this, we will not comment further on the matter.”

Pylsy already on Saturday sent a video greeting to the WhatsApp group of the Finnish team. The reception was warm.

Before the match against Norway, Pylsy underwent extensive tests at the hospital. He received a clean bill of health for the flu and a game permit for the Norway match from a local Olympic-level doctor.

So the absence of sausage is not related to the flu.

“We want to cut the wings of those rumors – it has nothing to do with the case.”

Pylsy is a two-time floorball world champion and a four-time Finnish champion. He plays in the Swiss league for Wiler-Ersigen.