Floorball | Indians beat Oilers in a dramatic local game in Espoo: “Stupid hawking”

The Indians scored two goals in the last three minutes and won the fourth game of Espoo's local league. The hero of the team, Joonatan Lindholm, claimed that the winning goal was the biggest of his career.

6.4. 21:31

Indians did not bow in the semi-finals of the floorball league, but rose to a dramatic victory over the Oilers in the fourth game of the series of matches between the teams from Espoo. The final readings were recorded in favor of the Indians 5–4. With the win, it reduced the series to 1–3 wins.

The thriller, played in the cozy atmosphere of the Metro Arena, was resolved a good minute before the end. The Oilers raised their hair, the Indians were able to slip through it and Joonatan Lindholm scored the winning goal.

“It was definitely the biggest goal of my career. The feeling is sweet”, the hero of the Indians rejoiced.

Aggressive grappling is one of the Oilers' strengths, but this time it backfired.

“It was a stupid hawk from our side. It [päädystä prässääminen] is our DNA. Sometimes it becomes my own, but at the end I should have recognized the situation that it's not worth trying now”, Oilers' Aaro Astala regretted.

Oilers won the first three games of the series by clear scores. The Indians' playing has been especially striking. The team, which has relied on a strong ball game for a long time, has played more straightforwardly this season. It has worked.

In the first three games, however, the Indians reverted to careful ball movement, went into a shell.

“We didn't dare to use the strengths that we have had this season. A turning game and a straightforward ball game. This was our best game in that respect”, Lindholm analyzed.

On Saturday night, the opening set was precise play. In the second set, the Indians were on top and led 3–1. At the beginning of the third period, the Oilers equalized with two quick goals and went behind in the middle of the period.

“There came a moment when we didn't dare to play the same way. Fortunately, however, we were able to raise the level”, continued Lindholm.

Tall and thin Astala is the most interesting player in the match series. The 27-year-old attacker played his first eight league seasons with the Indians before his transfer to the ranks of the local opponent in the second fall.

“Before the first game, there were quite a few butterflies. There is always extra excitement against the Indians. Maybe it's because I have such a long history there and a lot of friends. When the matches started rolling, I was able to go back to normal.”

The Espoo teams played the three previous games in their normal home halls, Tapiola Urheiluhalli and Otahalli. 1,842 spectators had arrived at the Metro Arena. Astala enjoyed the atmosphere.

“It has a slightly different feeling when you look around. You get the feeling that this could always be about this.”

Espoo teams the semifinal series continues on Sunday at the Metro Arena. Advances to the final with four wins. In the second semi-final series, Classic leads Nokian KrP by 3–2.