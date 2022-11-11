Floorball | Have your players had to play the wartime marching song Petteri Nykky again?

Petteri Nykky, the head coach of the Finnish national floorball team, says that after the slow start of the season, a new direction has been sought in the team’s internal affairs.

In the year In 2008, a strange play was seen in the courtyard of a Swiss hotel.

Men’s floorball national team coach Samu Kuitunen had seen a few players with their hands in their pockets before the Switzerland match, and such laxity did not please the experienced coach.

The next morning, Kuitunen and a colleague Juha Jäntti marched the players into the hotel yard first in three lines, and then ordered them to walk back and forth and sing Sillanpää’s marching song.

The other teams in the tournament watched the Finns’ efforts from the hotel window in amazement, recalls Finland’s then and current head coach Petteri Nykky Oskari Saaren in the book he is writing Alchemist.

In the ongoing World Cup, Finland suffered badly in the first group, losing to Switzerland after a weak game with 5–7 goals.

Friday’s quarter-final against Germany went better and Finland advanced to the semi-finals with 11-2 goals.

Have the players been marched around the yards again singing wartime songs Petteri Nykky or where did you find the new energy?

“I haven’t had to, but everything else has had to be done,” Nykky stated, clearly satisfied that the climax of the World Cup tournament is approaching.

He admitted that action was needed to wake up the team. He did not attempt to clarify in more detail what the actions were.

“We were looking for a bit of change after the first series. It seemed that there was a slight change. Internal team stuff.”

Something extra though?

“Yes, possibly.”

Nowadays stated that Sweden, who will play in the semi-final, is a completely different country than Germany.

“Tomorrow we really have to fight. We must not give as many counterattacks as today, Sweden will score goals from them.”

The match schedule is the worst possible for Finland, as there is only about 15 hours of time to rest and prepare between the quarterfinals and the semifinals.

“We are equipped and prepared for this. Now food and liquid for the body, a little evening prayer and rest.”

