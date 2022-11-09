Floorball | Germany crushed Finland’s opponent in the indoor bandy World Cup

Germany knocked off Canada 21-3 in the opening round of the playoffs.

Finland will face Germany in the quarterfinals of the floorball men’s WC final tournament. That was confirmed when Germany crushed Canada 21-3 in the opening round of the playoffs. Finland and Germany will clash in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Switzerland on Friday in Zurich.

Germany led the match played in Zurich after the opening set 5–1. After two sets, Germany was already 12-2. Germany won the final set 9–1.

About German players Svensson Hoppe collected six power points (3+3). They reached five points behind the Germans Janos Bröker, Jakob Heins and Nils Hofferbert. One of Canada’s goals was scored by a Finnish Canadian Valtteri Viitakoski.

Germany finished third in its initial group B. Canada was second in Group C. Before the tournament, the best countries played in A and B groups. Finland was second in Group A.

The quarter-final match between Finland and Germany starts at 19:00 Finnish time. by Martin Brückner led by the Finns who are part of the German coaching team Ilkka Kittilä, Mika Valtonen and goalkeeper coach Paolo Keinänen.