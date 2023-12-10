Floorball | Finnish superstar Veera Kauppi was heavily disappointed in the final performance: “Unforgivable”

“Was I the right person to lead this team for this long?” Finland's floorball team's head coach Lasse Kurronen is Finnish himself again after losing the World Cup final to Sweden.

Singapore

Swedish attacker Maja Viströmin there was enough demand for the autograph at the Singapore night on Sunday. A group of local young floorball fans eagerly sought out Viström's autograph, which he was able to put on the jerseys of several young people after the victorious World Cup final for the Swedes. Viström scored two goals and assisted one in the match.

Someone shouted too Oona Kaupin name, but otherwise the Finnish players remained in a supporting role in the fan meeting – the plot of the couplet was therefore the same as on the field of play.

The Swedes won 6–4 and got to celebrate their ninth consecutive world championship, this time at the Singapore Indoor Stadium wearing gold hats. The Finnish players watched the confetti rain with teary eyes.

Finland had to say goodbye to his championship dreams already in the opening set, where Sweden forged a dull 6–0 score on the board. Finland's head coach Lasse Kurronen couldn't explain after the final what caused the catastrophic start.

“Suddenly, I wouldn't do anything differently in our preparation, but the scoreboard showed that for one reason or another we weren't ready. In Sweden, on the other hand, everything was successful at that moment,” Kurronen said.

See also Cone brothers back home Lasse Kurronen is a disappointed man after the final.

Keeper Noora Vuorela surrendered for the first time after only 31 seconds of play, and in 8:13 the situation was already 3–0 for Sweden. Changed between the posts Krista Nieminen said he prepared as if he were a starting goalkeeper himself.

“Of course, it was still a difficult place to go between the posts. The team seemed scared. My own work wasn't at its best either.”

Nieminen also had to dig the ball behind his back three times in the first period. After that it didn't ring in mine anymore.

The World Cup final was Nieminen's last match in the national team. The season continues after the World Cup tournament in Switzerland, but in the spring the whole career is wrapped up.

“Wistful atmosphere. Maybe I still don't understand that I won't wear this Suomi shirt anymore,” Nieminen said.

On the first one during the break, Kurronen says that he looked the players in the eyes and asked who still believed in victory.

“I think everyone in the booth believed that.”

Finland even improved its grip towards the end. At the end of the second set Sarah Bishop (1+1) shot a 6–1 reduction and kept the hope of the blue and whites alive.

“We have come from five goals behind in one set against Sweden before. It wasn't an idle place today either.”

In the third set Miisa Turunen (1+0), Oona Kauppi (1+1) and Jenna Saario (1+1) brought Finland within two more goals, but Sweden's lead held.

The Finnish players comforted each other after the stinging defeat.

Lasse Kurronen managed the women's floorball national team for eight years. The World Cup final in Singapore was his last in the task.

What kind of “last dance” was the WC final in Kurronen's own opinion?

“Very sad. I would have liked slightly different slow ones at the end. It goes to the head coach if the team is in this state in the World Cup final. An explanation won't help.”

Kurronen says that “the end of shit” leaves a bad taste from the past eight years.

“Was I really the right person to pull this off? [maajoukkuetta] this long, when you didn't even get to the finish line? Perhaps a more in-depth analysis should be done later. I hope that we were able to do more for Finnish floorball than more silver medals.”

Next, Kurronen plans to take a break from indoor bandy. He manages a company with more than a hundred employees and says that “there is a little bit borrowed from the family here”.

See also Currencies | FT: Putin is considering drastic capital restrictions to revive the ruble The first batch was the Swedish show.

of the World Cup A defender was selected from the Finnish players for the all-star field My Kippilä and sisters Oona Kauppi and the captain Veera Kauppiwho was also awarded as the best player of the games.

Veera Kauppi did not spare her words after the final.

“It's shockingly disappointing and annoying how we started this game. It's inexcusable that we played so badly.”

According to Kaup, the first set of the final ruined the entire tournament for Finland. Kauppi praises Kurronen's legacy for the women's floorball national team. Making him into the national team has taken huge leaps forward during Kurrone's tenure.

“The training gave us a good chance to win gold here. We players could not perform at the required level. I would be for him too [Kurronen] granted that World Cup gold.”

The World Cup bronze was won by the Czech Republic, which beat Switzerland 5–4 after entertaining twists and turns.

The number of spectators for the final was announced as 3,971. According to the International Floorball Association, the total number of spectators for the games is probably a little over 20,000.