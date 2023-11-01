Floorball | Finland’s World Cup team selected – 18-year-old super promise included

The World Championships in Singapore will be the last for Lasse Kurrone, head coach of the national floorball team.

Finland the team for the Women’s Floorball World Championships to be played in Singapore at the beginning of December has been announced.

There are five first-timers in the 20-player team. Among the club teams, the most strongly represented is the reigning Finnish champion TPS. No less than seven players from the ranks of the people of Turku made an effort to compete.

Leading Finland to his fourth World Cup as head coach Lasse Kurronen characterizes the team he has chosen as a good group that is suitably experienced.

According to Kurronen, the selection process for the competition team was more difficult than in previous competition years.

“Finnish women’s volleyball has moved forward. I had to leave out players that I would have liked from my heart. But it’s a good situation for coaching,” explains Kurronen.

“For eight years, it has been hoped that making choices would become even more difficult,” the head coach continues.

Finland the most interesting name among the first-timers has recently turned 18 Miisa Turunen. The super promise representing SaiPa has totaled a whopping 35 power points in nine league games this fall and leads the F-League’s point exchange.

“The ball handling is so strong and the constant threat of scoring forces the opponent to think about how to defend against him”, Kurronen praises Turku.

Miisa Turunen (#15) attacked in the Turku EFT tournament in Finland’s first chain.

In the EFT tournament played in Turku in October, Turunen attacked in Finland’s number one field Veera and Oona Kaupin alongside.

“In EFT, the chain worked well, and there is no idea that it would be deliberately broken. Miisa’s role is in a unit that produces results.”

For people from Lappeenranta For Kurrose, the World Cup in Singapore will be his last as Finland’s head coach. In the 2017 World Cup, Finland lost the World Cup final to Sweden in a penalty shootout. 2019 was bronze. 2021 Sweden beat Finland in the final in overtime.

“This is the last dance for me. It has been talked about since the beginning of the project. It would be nice to decide on a separate project for the championship, but the question is about others than me. The team has players who have been chasing the championship for a long time, who have done a good job, and for whom the championship would ring.”

Finland’s head coach Lasse Kurronen.

The head coach estimates that in order to reach the championship, Finland must be the tactically best team of the games. The casting must also be successful.

Two years ago, at the World Cup in Sweden, Finland played in a way that the first chain led by Kauppie scored goals and the other two chains tried to keep their own heads clean.

According to the coach, the team now has more potential to make results on a wider front.

“Finland has a really competitive group. In my opinion, this has the skill and goal-scoring elements for more than one chain,” says Kurronen.