Finland’s women’s floorball team secured their place in December’s World Championships.

Finland the women’s national floorball team continued its superior performances in the World Cup qualifying tournament in Kocen, Latvia. Finland beat Austria 24-2 on Wednesday. In their opening game on Tuesday, Finland defeated Norway 11–2.

Finland has two World Cup qualifiers left: Thursday’s Belgium and Saturday’s Denmark match. The best three of the group advance to the final tournament to be played in Singapore in December, so Finland will be seen at the games. Finland took silver in the previous World Cup tournament.

The Finns especially punished Austria Ulla Valtola (3+3), Jenna Saario (3+2) and Sofia Mittentag (2+3). Point cannon Veera Kauppi was on flute shift on Wednesday. In the previous match on Wednesday, Denmark beat Belgium 6–3.