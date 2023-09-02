Floorball | Finland’s floorball men win against Sweden in Esa Jussila’s coaching debut

Finland will face Sweden again on Saturday.

Finland the men’s national floorball team’s first match under the new head coach Esa Jussilan in command was victorious when the world champion Sweden fell 8–4 in the first part of the double national match in Vantaa on Friday. More national team debutants got to power points, and the most efficient Finns were with their three points Justus Kainulainen, Eemeli Salin and Sami Johansson.

“It was nice to see the courage of the young and older boys to play against the world’s strongest floorball country”, head coach Jussila praised in the press release.

Next up is the preparation for the second match, which will be played on Saturday.

“There will be small changes to the lineup, today there were still hungry guys on the bench,” Jussila revealed.

The under-19 boys’ national team lost to Sweden 10–6 on Friday.