Thursday, February 2, 2023
Floorball | Finland won 17–1 in the floorball World Cup qualifier

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 2, 2023
in World Europe
Veera Kauppi collected eight assist points, which is a new national team record.

Final tournament place already secured, Finland continued its crushing pace in the floorball women’s World Cup qualifier in Kocen, Latvia on Friday, when Belgium fell 17-1. Finland has won all three of its matches in the qualifiers with a total of 52-5 goals.

The match was the first ever between Finland and Belgium in women’s floorball. He also recorded history Veera Kauppiwho had eight hits, breaking the national team’s single-game assists record by two.

Kauppi also scored three goals. Emilia Pietilä opened his national team goal balance by scoring four, and reached four as well Meri-Helmi Höynälä.

Finland ends the qualifying tournament on Saturday by meeting Denmark.

