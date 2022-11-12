Floorball | Finland was caught up in Sweden’s downfall, until something dumbfounded happened: “I’ve been practicing it for three years”

Sweden’s Robin Nilsberth praised the Finnish team as a hard-working and difficult opponent after the floorball World Cup semi-finals.

Zurich.

Swedish people still know how to lighten the mood of Finns in a sweet way.

The Finnish men’s floorball team was already solidly focused on defeating Sweden in the shootout of the semifinals of the World Cup, until something happened.

The experienced shot as Sweden’s fifth player Robin Nilsberth did not flinch from the strong boos and pressure of the Swiss audience, but presented such a sharp move that the Finnish goalkeeper Lassi in Toriseva there was no way to fight it.

Nilsberth leveled the winning shot competition with his amazing shot, and at the same time it seems that the faith of the Finns is beginning to falter, even if no one will admit it.

In the follow-up shots Miko Kailiala and Eetu Sikkinen failed. Alexander Galante Carlström succeeded and took Sweden to the final with goals 4–3.

Two-time world champion Nilsberth was convincing in a pressurized situation, and no wonder.

“You have to know how to enjoy situations like this. I have been training this hard for three years. I don’t have any other gimmicks, this is the only one,” said Nilsbert according to SVT.

Nilsberth has Finland to thank for his goal My Kippilääwho used a similar shot to put the ball into Sweden’s net at the 2015 World Championships in Tampere.

The referees whistled Kippilä’s goal as illegal, and Finland eventually lost the World Cup final. After this, the rule was changed.

Semi-final after Nilsberth also praised the game of the Finnish team.

“Finns are damn good. They are a fantastic hardworking team. No game against them is easy.”

Lassi Toriseva was convincing with Finland’s goal, but it did not bring victory against Sweden.

Finland keeper Lassi Toriseva gave his team a chance to win the semi-final and advance to the final with his saves in the actual game and the winning shootout.

This time, there were not enough cool-headed solvers.

Nilsberth’s veivi, who at least mentally decided Sweden’s place in the finals, spoke after the match.

Controversial tip shots have been allowed in the winning shot competition for a good three years.

The player can spin the ball in any direction on the stage, and the tricks have not only aroused admiration.

Toriseva remains silent about Nilsberth’s goal, but admits that she doesn’t like veives herself. A well-made header from the goalkeeper’s corner is impossible to block.

How do you comment on the Lassi Toriseva made by Nilsberth?

“I will not comment.”

“The goal was great, I don’t deny that, but in general there is no sense in the delay. I don’t know if we lost it [Nilsberthin veivimaaliin]but my general opinion is that they are a bad thing.”

Finland’s head coach Petteri Nykky wasn’t sure at the time if Nilsberth’s bravura feat was known to the Finns.

It would be desirable, especially if a player who is among the best in the world has honed it for three years.

According to Toriseva, the Swedes’ shenanigans were mostly well known in advance.

“Yes, they have been looked through. When a player gets to walk alone in front of the goal, it is quite desirable that there is some information about them in advance.”

Toriseva admitted that you may have to dig a little for motivation and a shot at the bronze medal game. That’s how disappointing it was to miss out on a place in the finals.

“It’s hard to say yet. Let’s go to the hotel, eat, start the maintenance and look again in the morning.”

On Sunday, Finland will face either Switzerland or the Czech Republic in the bronze medal game at 1 p.m.