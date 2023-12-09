Floorball | Finland stormed to the World Cup finals – the Kaup twins made wild performances

Finland defeated the Czech Republic in the World Cup semi-finals. Veera Kauppi scored 4+1 and Oona Kauppi 1+4.

Finland the women’s national floorball team marched convincingly to the final match of the World Championships.

Finland won the World Cup semi-final played in Singapore against the Czech Republic by 8–2. The stars of the match were I shop Gemini. Veera Kauppi made powers 4+1 and Oona Kauppi 1+4.

The opening goal was seen only after a good minute of playing. Veera Kauppi served Oona-the ball to his sister’s open spot and Finland was able to open the goal for the first time.

In the second goal at 13:12, the roles were reversed: Oona Kauppi passed and Veera Kauppi finished from the back post.

The Czech Republic narrowed it down just over a minute later. The hit was made Vanessa Keprtova.

The second installment at the beginning, Veera Kauppi gave Finland a two-goal lead again. He beat his opponent in a duel and shot accurately into the front corner. This time you got an assist My Kippilä.

Miisa Turunen gave Finland a 4–1 lead when nine minutes had expired in the second period. Veera Kauppi started the situation with a long opening, Oona Kauppi passed the ball to Turunen, who shot surely.

The Czech Republic Denisa Rajatova reduced to 4–2 with superiority shortly after Turunen’s goal, but Jenna Saario restored Finland’s three-goal lead a couple of minutes later.

A couple of minutes before the end of the second period, Veera Kauppi already scored her third hit of the match. A simple free kick pattern worked: Oona Kauppi served and Veera Kauppi fired a wild shot into the top corner.

In the third in the set, Kippilä scored his second hit of the game. The overtime goal was scored by Oona Kauppi, for whom the assist point was already the fourth of the match.

Four minutes before the end of the match, the Finnish goalkeeper came Noora Vuorelan star moment. Vuorela first stopped the Czech player’s drive through and then threw the ball to Veera Kaup, who got into a fight with the Czech goalkeeper. Veera Kauppi didn’t make a mistake, but finished the game with her fourth goal.

The final will be played on Sunday. Finland will receive Sweden or Switzerland.