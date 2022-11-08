Floorball | Finland returned to its level in the WC indoor bandy: Norway was defeated by understrength

Finland will next face last year’s final opponent Sweden in the playoffs at the floorball world championships on Friday.

Sunday’s the surprise loss to Switzerland was supposed to wake up the Finnish players in the floorball world championships.

It happened, but the first set of the final game against Norway was still painful. Finland was still on ice, and Norway went to a break by Marius Pedersen 1–0 lead.

The head coach of the second batch Petteri Nykyn the trainees came with a sense of humor. Justus Kainulainen brought Finland up to par in 22.18.

After that, a lot happened in a short time. Oskari Heikkilä and Kainulainen scored two underpowered goals in 13 seconds.

Patrick Hjemgård narrowed it down to 3–2, but Eetu Sikkinen added another two-goal lead for Finland soon after.

Finland was completely superior in the second set and played at their level. Sami Johansson completed Finland’s 6–2 goal.

For the Switzerland match in comparison, compositional changes had been made. Oscar Falden took Lassi Toriseva place at the finish line. There are six first-timers in the Finnish team. In addition, some of the players are ill.

Nykky went to Finland’s locker room during the break of the first round, where he doesn’t come every time.

“A couple of stern words. Gotta get better. It couldn’t have gone any worse,” Heikkilä commented on Nyky’s locker room talks on Yle’s broadcast.

The third installment was already more gameplay and cosmetics. Finland held the ball, and Norway counterattacked. Johansson shot 6–2 with superiority, and Joona Rantala completed the final numbers 7–2, as Norway played the rest without a goalkeeper.

In their previous matches, Finland lost to Switzerland 5–7 and beat Slovakia 8–1.

Read more: Switzerland humiliated Finland in the Indoor Bandy World Cup – only the fifth defeat in the opening group in history

Group winners and -seconds will start their playoffs on Friday. The final standings of Finland’s group will be decided in Tuesday’s late match between Switzerland and Slovakia.

If Switzerland wins its group, Finland will face Sweden as the second in the group.

Nykky has emphasized that individual games in the first series do not matter. The solutions are always seen in the playoffs.

“The line-up was changed three times during the day. There was still a bit of arrogance. After all, it’s an intact game,” Nykky told Yle.

A year ago, Finland lost the World Cup gold to Sweden in the tournament played in Helsinki 4–6.

The final will be held in Zurich on Sunday.