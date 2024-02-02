Floorball | Finland made a crushing march to the World Cup – goal difference 65–2

Finland was superior in its qualifying group.

Finland the men's national floorball team will advance to the World Championship final tournament in December.

Finland faced France in their last match of the qualifying group on Friday. The struggle in Latvia ended with the victory of the blue and whites with a crushing score of 24–0.

Finland won its qualifying group with a goal difference of 65–2. In previous matches, Finland beat Estonia 21–1 and Holland 20–1. Finland's best scorer in the qualifying group was Rasmus Kainulainen with points 3+8=11.

The matches of the other qualifying groups are still pending, but in addition to Finland, the World Cup will probably see at least Latvia, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Switzerland, who are each currently leading their group.

The second and third placed teams in the groups advance to the qualifying matches, where they play for a place in the final tournament.

The host country of the World Cup, Sweden, is automatically included in the final tournament.