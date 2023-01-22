Sunday, January 22, 2023
Floorball | Classic was crushingly superior in the final of the Finnish Cup

January 22, 2023
in World Europe
Eemeli Salin scored three goals in the match.

Hämeenlinna

Classic took first place in the floorball men’s Finnish Cup with an overwhelming final performance. The Tampere team beat OLS 9–0 in the final match played in Hämeenlinna. The goal stick of the match was Eemeli Salinwhich collected power points 3+1. Lassi Toriseva saved Classic with a goal 11 times and played a clean sheet.

“In the beginning, we were still a bit on the scaffolding, but it took off from there. You have to be really satisfied with the way the guys played today”, Classic’s head coach Juha Kivilehto said Yle in a TV interview.

The trophy was the first for Kivilehto, who finished his handsome playing career last season, as Classic’s head coach. Classic has won the men’s Finnish Cup seven times.

Classic’s season in the F-League has been difficult, as the club accustomed to success has suffered from absences and is in third place in the league table.

“Of course, it’s important for us to get guys back and to be able to train properly. I hope it starts to show in playing as consistency.”

