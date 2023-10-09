Monday, October 9, 2023
Floorball | A real miracle goal was scored in the F-League: "Sometimes I've done things like that"

October 9, 2023
in World Europe
Floorball | A real miracle goal was scored in the F-League: “Sometimes I’ve done things like that”

The ball was in the goal almost immediately after the start.

Nokian The level of KrP’s game is currently swinging from one side to the other, as Nurmon Jymy, who was bet on the weaker teams of the men’s floorball league, claimed a 7–6 victory over Rahola on Monday.

Scored his 200th goal in the previous KrP match in Jyväskylä Joona Rantala was down after the match.

“We need to improve a lot both in defense and attack. We weren’t mentally ready to fight for the win today. The guy wanted more today and that shouldn’t happen,” summed up Rantala.

Captain Rantala himself scored a rare goal in the second period. After Jymy took a 5–3 lead, Rantala started forward and four seconds later the ball was in Jymy’s net.

“This season, at least that kind of goal was the first. Sometimes I’ve done that. It takes quite a lot of lucky coincidences for a goal to happen,” said Rantala.

The special finish starts in the video at 2:50.

KrP had played their three previous matches away from home. In the previous home match on September 22, it beat EräViikingit 9–2.

KrP is fifth in the series, has four wins from seven matches and 12 points. At the top of the league is Classic, who played less matches, three points away.

