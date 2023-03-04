Floorball | A rare germ cell tumor was found in Salla Suomela’s stomach, 27, which had even developed hair: “How fragile a person can be”

Salla Suomela trained with the Floor Bandy club Rankat Ankat in the Värtö sports hall in Oulu.

Five years ago, Salla Suomela’s floorball career was put on hold due to a rare cancer. The sudden death of his father postponed Suomela’s return to the league, but this spring he will be seen again in the playoffs.

Oulu Lived January Saturday, when Salla Suomelan27, the phone rings. The morning of the game day dawned, and Suomela packed her equipment. A game trip from Oulu to Helsinki is ahead. Floorball club Rankat Ankat (SSRA) would face Erävikingit in the women’s F-league floorball A-group regular season match.

#Floorball #rare #germ #cell #tumor #Salla #Suomelas #stomach #developed #hair #fragile #person