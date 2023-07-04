Brazil Agencyi

07/03/2023 – 22:39

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) reported, this Monday (3), that the payment of the national wage floor for nursing professionals in the private sector must be guaranteed in case of lack of agreement between unions and health companies.

On Friday (30), the Court ended the judgment of the validity of the payment of the floor. By majority vote, the ministers understood that the floor should be paid to professionals who work in the health system of states and municipalities within the limits of amounts transferred by the federal government.

However, there was an impasse in the vote on paying CLT professionals, who work in private hospitals, and the ministers established the “average vote” to resolve the issue.

According to the Court’s advisory, collective bargaining is mandatory, but it was established that the floor of private nurses must be paid if there is no agreement.

In addition, it was defined that the floor is valid for a workload of 8 hours a day and 44 hours a week. That way, if the journey is shortened, the floor will be too.

The changes take effect within 60 days after the publication of the judgment minutes.

The new floor for nurses hired under the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT) regime is R$ 4,750, as defined by Law No. 14,434. Nursing technicians receive at least 70% of this amount (R$ 3,325) and nursing assistants and midwives, 50% (R$ 2,375). By law, the floor applies to workers in the public and private sectors.























