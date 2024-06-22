In a joint operation, the authorities of the State of Mexico managed to dismantle a network of extortionists against transporters that operated in Texcoco.

However, the leaders of the group, known as “El Cachetes” and “El Chimu”, still remain at large and are suspected of having links with La Nueva Familia Michoacana.

The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJ-Edomex) announced the arrest of Daniel “N”, alias ‘La Parka’who was considered one of the main plaza bosses in the eastern region of the Valley of Mexico.

This blow to organized crime was carried out with the collaboration of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) and the National Antihomicide Commission (Conaho).

The arrest of ‘La Parka’ took place in Tlaxcalaafter a meticulous follow-up that concluded with his capture this Friday.

According to the FGJ-Edomex, ‘La Parka’ occupied a relevant command position in the criminal organizationconcentrating his operations mainly in Texcoco and its surroundings.

Crimes of “La Parka”

The criminal history of ‘La Parka’ is extensive, with four arrest warrants against him. He is accused of leading a group dedicated to theft and extortion of carrierswho were forced to pay large sums of money under threat of seeing their vehicles burned, being kidnapped or even murdered.

The Prosecutor’s Office reported that his capture was possible due to his involvement in a qualified homicide in Chicoloapan de Juárez, where allegedly murdered a person who refused to sell drugs provided by him.

The FGJ-Edomex detailed that the criminal network to which ‘La Parka’ belonged is directed by César Eduardo “N”, alias “El Osiris”, “El Cachetes” or “Kiko”, and Jorge Antonio “N”, alias “ El Chimu”, both currently fugitives.

Although there has been speculation about this gang’s ties to La Nueva Familia Michoacana, the Prosecutor’s Office has not officially confirmed said relationship.