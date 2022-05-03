Aguascalientes.- “Everyone is free to live and do what they like, as long as they don’t bother others,” was the message that the Colombian boys from Piso 21 gave a press conference before getting on stage at the Foro de las Estrellas in the National Fair of San Marcos in Aguascalientes.

When expressly asked by the press what his opinion was about the fact that the Santa Fe Klan was censored and they didn’t let them sing in Las Vegas, Pablo mentioned that this is discrimination because in the end he goes and sings and doesn’t bother anyone, that if he smokes marijuana it’s fine if it makes you feel good, he’s a super cool singer in every sense of the word.

They mentioned that their single called “wrong” which they do a duet with Guanajuatense is hitting hard everywhere and that recording with it has been a super great experience.

In another topic they said that at the Aguascalientes airport they met Diego “El Cigala” and that many things can be expected “in one of those, maybe a duet with him.” They also revealed that the one they would love to do a duet with and the four agree with is the international pop singer Bruno Mars.

Unfortunately the public was not what was expected, half of the venue was empty this Monday night in the San Marcos Fair.