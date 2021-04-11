The new standard for developing Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) through the web is called WebXR. This technology can recreate animals and objects in 3D with a great feeling of realism.

To demonstrate the potential of this tool, the Google Creative Lab department has launched a collection of experiments to inspire developers.

This platform aims to show all the possibilities it offers a technology that not only serves to entertain, but can be applied to specific tasks and jobs that would require all kinds of machinery and special devices.

The idea is that users of Android phones compatible with this platform can try some AR based utilities, like measuring objects or seeing what is on the other side of the planet.

The new augmented reality features with the Google seal.

The new experiments are accessible through a Chrome browser web application and with an Android device, as the company has reported on its official blog.

Google has presented four WebXR experiments, although only three are available as of today. There is a fourth option with Google Photos that will come out soon.

In the heat of the rise of the coronavirus, Sodar, helps maintain social distancing by calculating where the two meters that separate us from other people end. The software activates a radar for users to check through their screens if the physical distance is met.

The most attractive is Floom which, according to Google, “is a new and fun way to explore the planet. This invention allows you to create a tunnel through the Earth to see what is at the other end of the Earth.

Not so original but equally useful, Measure Up is a digital tool that allows you to measure the height, width and length of objects.

The three experiments proposed by Google’s Creative Lab.

“Soon” will also be available ‘Picturescape’, whichwhich turns your Google Photos library into a gallery that can be explored using augmented reality.

Through AR Core there are dozens of Android smartphones who can mix both realities to achieve surprising results. This attempt is another clear step forward in that direction, which does not let us forget that VR as well.

Scan and organize

Google’s Area 120 is a project incubator where the company’s own engineers spend time on projects that appeal to them. This is how Stack saw the light.

It is an application that Effortlessly scan and organize documents so you don’t lose receipts and invoices again.

Those interested only have to take a photograph of the paper in question so that it is stored in the “Stacks” folder of Google Drive and all the relevant information they contain is extracted.

The novelty is that, Through artificial intelligence, it detects what information is important (such as expiration date or total amount owed) in each digitized document. In addition to keeping the copy, it also catalogs it.

This software for Android -which runs under the heading of experimental- borrows the power of the DocumentAI enterprise document analysis platform to recognize the type of document.

Once recognized, it stores it in different stacks (hence its name) organized by categories such as car, bills, receipts, home, or those indicated by the user. It also includes its powerful search engine to locate any saved information.

SL