Floods with red water sweeping a village in Indonesia

An Indonesian village was inundated by crimson waters after the floods destroyed a textile dyeing center in Central Java, sparking widespread comments on social media.

Residents of Jingot near the town of Bikalongan were seen passing through red water, and many posted pictures of this rare phenomenon on the Internet.

Officials later confirmed that the unique color came from a harmless fabric dye used by many batik normalization factories in the area.

Bikalongan is well-known for its batik textile industry, with many handicrafts flourishing all over the city.

“They did not throw the dye on purpose, but many of these factories were flooded and the containers of the dye were transported through the water,” Dimas Arga Yoda, an official in the local disaster management department, told AFP on Sunday, adding that the batik dye was not toxic and did not pose a danger.

Local officials deployed pumps to drain the flooded area, which were cleaned in less than an hour.

Flooding is very common in all parts of the Indonesian archipelago, especially in the rainy season.

In January, at least 21 people were killed and more than 60,000 evacuated after a series of major floods struck southern Kalimantan.