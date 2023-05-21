Sunday, May 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Floods | The water level breaks the record of the observation station in Tornio

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
Floods | The water level breaks the record of the observation station in Tornio

Buildings have been soaked and floodwaters have risen on the roads.

In the tower At Kukkolankoski, Tornionjoki’s water is unusually high.

“At the moment, it looks like it is breaking the 1968 water level record at the Kukkolankoski observation station,” said the leading water management expert of Lapland’s ely center Niina Karjalainen for STT on Sunday evening.

Downstream, the Tornio Observation Station was put into use in 2006, so there are no observations from the same age.

At least for now, the water level in Tornio has continued to rise, said Karjalainen on Sunday evening.

On Sunday The hydrologists of the Finnish Environment Institute told on Twitter, that the peak of the rare large spring flood in Tornio will be reached on the night between Sunday and Monday or on Monday. The center by the level of the 1968 flood corresponds to a flood that occurs approximately once in a hundred years.

See also  Hockey The audience returned to many league halls on Saturday - Jukure's flight continued, Flies reset on loan players SaiPan

In Karelian it is known that higher up along the Tornionjoki waterfront buildings have been wet.

“Even residential or holiday buildings have definitely gotten wet,” said Karjalainen.

For example, several roads in Ylitornio and Pello have been closed to traffic due to flood water that has risen onto the road, says Fintraffic’s road traffic center.

Highway 21 is still closed near Ylitornio. Water rose on highway 21 on Saturday.

The flood situation in Muonionjoki and Ounasjoki is about to ease, tweeted Hydrologists from the Finnish Environment Institute on Sunday evening.


#Floods #water #level #breaks #record #observation #station #Tornio

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result