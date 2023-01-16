Thursday, January 19, 2023
Floods | The rains of the past few days have caused exceptional winter floods in the capital region

January 16, 2023
The weekend’s heavy rains and melting snow have raised water levels to flood levels in Uusimaa.

The coast the small waterways in the vicinity are now flooding exceptionally strongly, Uusimaa’s Economic, Transport and Environmental Center (ely-keskus) informs.

According to the Ely Center, flooding is exceptionally strong in small water bodies located near the coast. In these areas, last weekend’s rains came almost exclusively as water.

Flood water has occasionally also reached the roadways, for example in Sipoo’s Nikkilä and Vantaa’s Askisto. In Nikkilä, traffic has had to be diverted to a detour.

Average ones flood limits were exceeded by almost all river water observation meters on Sunday. For example, in Siuntionjoki, the water level has risen to the highest level during the more than 40-year history of measurements.

The Ely Center estimates that the flood peaks will be reached on Monday evening or Tuesday. Lake levels are predicted to rise for several more days.

By the end of the week, the weather becoming cooler and more muddy will cause the water levels to drop.

A lot of fields in different parts of Uuttamaa have also been left under the flood water.

