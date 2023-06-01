Floods | The devastating floods in Italy were the result of a “once in 200 years” weather phenomenon

The floods that claimed the lives of 17 people were caused by an exceptional area of ​​three consecutive low pressures.

Italian devastating floods were the result of an exceptional weather event, experts say. 17 people died and at least 36,000 people were forced to leave their homes as a result of May floods in the Emilia Romagna region of northeastern Italy.

According to the news agency AFP, the group of environmental scientists World Weather Attribution (WWA) describes the floods in Italy in their report as a “once in 200 years” event.

According to the research team, the floods were the result of the timing of three low pressures in a row.

Three the flood caused by consecutive low pressure is a unique event, says a WWA researcher Davide Faranda According to AFP.

However, according to Faranda, it is not that climate change did not play a role in the floods. However, according to AFP, the relationship between floods and the effects of climate change is so complex that it is difficult to grasp it through statistical analysis.

A warmer atmosphere is able to bind more moisture, and thus may result in heavier or more frequent rains. Climate change, on the other hand, causes a warming of the atmosphere.

However, according to the research team, the May floods in Italy were the result of a decrease in the number of low pressure areas in the Mediterranean region.

The two-year drought also worsened the flood damage, as the hard ground was unable to absorb water after the drought.

The urbanization that took place in Italy over the decades also increased the flood risk.

Research group the results underline that weather phenomena caused by climate change are becoming more common throughout Italy. The most common effect of climate change in Italy is drought, but on the other hand, heavy rains are also possible.

According to the Italian National Institute for Environmental Protection and Research, 94 percent of all Italian municipalities are at risk of floods, landslides or coastal erosion. However, natural phenomena comparable to the May floods have not occurred since 1939.