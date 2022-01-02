Malaysia’s National Disaster Management Agency said floods swept through seven states yesterday and thousands were evacuated, bringing the total number of people affected by torrential rains that hit the country in the past two weeks to more than 125,000. The agency added in a statement that 8,727 people sought refuge in 128 rescue centers.

She added that a total of 125,490 people were affected by the floods across the country, including 117,700 evacuees who returned to their homes.

Flooding usually occurs in Malaysia’s east coast during the annual monsoon season between October and March, but unusually heavy rains that began on December 17 have left thousands homeless and put pressure on emergency services. According to a police tweet, citing Inspector General Akrill Sani Abdullah Sani, 50 people died in the floods and two are still missing.



