Floods Spring floods in the rivers of Southern Ostrobothnia and Ostrobothnia are clearly expected to be larger than in the previous two years.

29.3. 13:34 | Updated 29.3. 13:47

In Ostrobothnia and the spring flood peaks in Southern Ostrobothnia will be seen this week, predicts the Southern Ostrobothnia Ely Center.

In the southern part of Vaasa, where the flood peak is reached from the beginning of the week, on the Kyrön and Lapuanjoki rivers in the middle of the week. According to the ELY Center, the flood peak in Central Ostrobothnia is forecast for later April.

The spring flood is clearly larger than in the previous two years.

Ely Center According to the press release, the flooding of rivers south of Vaasa is not expected to cause significant harm. The forecast for the Kyrön and Lapuanjoki rivers is still uncertain, as temperatures and rainfall in the coming week will affect the magnitude of the flood peak.

According to the worst forecasts, river floodgates will need to be opened, in addition to which floods could cause damage to buildings and disruption to traffic.

The Ely Center is prepared to cut floods by storing water in the area’s artificial lakes.

In Uusimaa, water levels have risen above flood limits in places. According to the local ely center, the flood peak in the river basins is expected mainly by Wednesday, but as the snow has melted in stages, the flood has leveled off.