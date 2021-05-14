Floods Rainfall may increase floods in Lapland next week, with floods forecast to be higher than average

Next week’s weather will have a major impact on the floods in Lapland. If heavy rains hit at the same time as the snow melts, water bodies can flood a lot.

Lumet are now melting rapidly in Lapland due to warm weather, and slightly larger-than-average floods may be known.

However, there are no huge floods in the leading hydrologist of the environmental administration Noora Veijalainen according to probably promised this year.

Forecasts are still alive. The decisive moment will be seen next week, when it becomes clear how warm the weather in Lapland is.

“A lot depends on the weather next week because the weather forecasts were known to have slightly cooler weather, which will slow down the melting of the snow a bit. After that, however, the weather warms up again, ”says Veijalainen.

According to Veijalainen, the decisive factor is how much the temperature rises in Lapland and how much snow is still left. What is also impressive is whether and how much rain will fall on Lapland.

Predicted according to Veijalainen, the floods are average or slightly higher than average.

“In Rovaniemi, for example, the floods will probably be much smaller than last year. In Kittilä, the floods may be slightly higher than average, but the average forecast is lower than last year. ”

According to Veijalainen, there is a lot of variation in flood forecasts, as large and exceptional floods may be known in the maximum forecasts. However, according to medium forecasts, there are now flood springs, such as are seen once every two or once every five years.

“For example, if there is very heavy rain just at the same time as the snow is melting, it can raise the flood forecast a lot. However, the snow is melting fast. The flood peak may grow bigger than might be expected based on the amount of snow alone. ”

Northern Ostrobothnia In the light of forecasts, the Ii River is known to have moderate to slightly above-average floods.

The water management expert of the Northern Ostrobothnia Ely Center is worth flooding with Timo Hampisen according to prepare by raising furniture and boats from the beach areas to higher safety.

“The water is rising relatively fast. It pays to raise goods higher in advance. Now there was less snow than average in the Ii River region, but the melting was fast, so it is also expected to form an average flood, ”Hampinen says.

People heading for a small Bear Tour should be prepared for the flooding of the Oulanka River, which, according to Hampinen, may temporarily cut off the hiking trail.

“Flooding can take a few days. It is roughly scheduled for the weekend and the beginning of next week. ”

Further south According to hydrologist Noora Veijalainen, the water level in Päijänne, for example, is quite high. In the case of a water body, the flood limit may be exceeded if there is heavy rainfall in the area.

“The surface of Päijänne is now rising higher than usual. Maybe once in five years it’s that high. On the other hand, it is now at the same level as last autumn, but the surface will still rise by about 20 cents from the current level. ”

However, according to Veijalainen, no major damage is known from the rising surface of Päijänne.