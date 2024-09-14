In the midst of the devastating civil war that has engulfed Sudan for almost a year and a half, the country has suffered in recent weeks a combination of torrential rains and floods that have left dozens dead, hundreds injured, thousands displaced and serious material damage. The storm and the devastation it has caused, added to the vulnerability of the country due to the war, have also caused an outbreak of cholera and are making humanitarian action even more difficult.

Flooding is a major challenge for Sudan every year between July and September. During this short window of time, the Blue Nile and the White Nile, which join into one river in the country’s capital Khartoum, are at high flow, driven by heavy rains in the Ethiopian highlands shortly beforehand, which often inundate riverside communities in Sudan. This year, the country has also seen more rain than usual, and this has also fallen in the desert north, leading to additional flooding.

The rainy and flooding season has come at a time when Sudan was already suffering one of the worst humanitarian crises on the planet due to the civil war that has been pitting the army and allied armed groups against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and related militias since April 2023. The conflict has caused the largest displacement crisis in the world, caused famine conditions in multiple parts of the country, collapsed its health system and destroyed much of its critical infrastructure.

Torrential rains have affected more than 600,000 people, destroyed more than 35,000 homes and damaged another 45,000.

Since June, around 600,000 people have been affected by torrential rains and flooding in 13 of Sudan’s 18 states, according to UN estimates. Material damage has also been extensive, with more than 35,000 homes destroyed and nearly 45,000 more partially collapsed. The floods have also displaced more than 172,000 people, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), which estimates that around 41% of these people had already been displaced by the war.

One of the regions of Sudan that has been hardest hit by the disaster is Darfur, which is also one of the areas hardest hit by the war and atrocities perpetrated by the Rapid Support Forces and allied militias.

Cholera outbreak

Floods and heavy rains have also hit states in the north and east of the country, which have been the most spared from the fighting so far and where most displaced people have sought refuge. In these regions, stagnant water caused by an inadequate sanitation network and the contamination of drinking water sources, coupled with a decimated health system, have caused an outbreak of cholera. More than 7,000 cases and 250 deaths have been recorded so far, according to the latest count released by health authorities on Thursday, although the difficulty in monitoring raises fears that the real figure is much higher.

Cholera is a disease transmitted by the ingestion of contaminated food or water that can cause acute diarrhea and, in the most severe cases, death in just a few hours, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). However, it is an infection that is easy to treat, since, in most cases, it can be cured with an oral rehydration solution or, in the most severe cases, with the intravenous administration of fluids and antibiotics.

The situation is bad compared to last year: the mortality rate is three times higher than acceptable and affects six states. Bashir Kamal Eldin Hamid, director of health and nutrition at Save the Children in Sudan

The country’s health ministry, backed by WHO and Unicef, is carrying out a cholera vaccination campaign that has so far been able to reach the most vulnerable people in some of the most exposed areas in Kassala state, in the east of the country. Sudan had technically ended its last cholera outbreak in June, but did not have time to make the official declaration.

“The situation is bad compared to last year, with mortality rates three times higher than acceptable and affecting six states, most of which are hosting large numbers of war-displaced people living in overcrowded shelters with very limited sanitation,” said Bashir Kamal Eldin Hamid, director of health and nutrition for Save the Children in Sudan. “The country needs another round of vaccinations to control the current outbreak.” [de cólera]”, he considers.

The difficulties in carrying out the vaccination campaign are also applicable to other humanitarian operations in the country, which have been severely affected in the last two months by the expansion of the war and the damage caused by rains and floods to roads and bridges. This situation is forcing humanitarian agencies to find new suitable routes to distribute aid, an added setback to the attacks, looting, bureaucratic obstacles and movement restrictions they have suffered since the beginning of the war.

25 million people suffer from hunger

These setbacks threaten to exacerbate food insecurity levels in the country, which with more than half the population, some 25 million people, facing acute hunger, are already at their worst ever. On August 19, the World Food Programme (WFP) reported that more than 50 trucks carrying three months’ worth of supplies for around half a million people were stuck in various parts of Sudan. And the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), another key agency in the hunger response, has also said that flooding is hampering its efforts.

In Darfur, one of the country’s most hungry regions, the UN estimates that flooding has affected more than 120,000 people in areas where many were at risk of famine since the summer. In the Zamzam displacement camp, where famine was declared in July, and Abu Shouk, both in North Darfur State, rains and flooding have displaced more than 4,000 people, destroyed nearly 1,000 tents and several latrines, and damaged more than 2,000 homes, according to the UN.

“Zamzam camp is an informal residential area located next to the valley of [una] dam between [la capital regional de] The Fasher and the field. Their houses are built with straw and bricks, so every season they have a [lluvias] “It causes damage and loss,” Saddam Abkar Safi, a member of an emergency response unit at Zamzam, explains by phone. “This season has been different because of the heavy rains and the large volume of water that entered the valley, which has caused the complete and partial destruction of [muchas] housing,” he adds.

On August 15, Sudan’s military junta allowed humanitarian agencies to use a border crossing with Chad for three months that had been closed due to a lack of official permits, despite it being one of the shortest routes to deliver aid to Darfur. However, rains and flooding have damaged roads and three important bridges in the region, limiting movement. Humanitarian operations to Darfur from Chad are also very expensive, and humanitarian agencies are appealing for more external funding. As of September 11, 95 trucks of aid had crossed the border from Chad into Sudan, according to Tapiwa Gomo of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The poor condition of much of Sudan’s infrastructure has also led to tragedies due to its inability to withstand the pressure of heavy rains and flooding. One such disaster occurred on August 25 when a dam collapsed 40 kilometers from Port Sudan, the city where the government, diplomatic and humanitarian missions that are still active in the country and hundreds of thousands of displaced people have moved. The collapse alone left at least 30 dead, 20 villages razed and around 50,000 people affected, according to the UN.

The partial collapse of the dam is also expected to affect Port Sudan’s drinking water supply in the coming months, as it relied mainly on reserves stored in its reservoir and a pipeline supplying the city with fresh water that was also damaged. Authorities also estimated that the collapse of the infrastructure released some five million cubic metres of sediment, affecting many cultivated lands.

