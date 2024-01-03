The loss events of the past few years have convinced many homeowners to take out natural hazard insurance policies. But the north was spared, which is why fewer flood victims can hope for compensation.

In Lilienthal, where the Wümme has overflowed its banks, residents rely on boats to get to their houses. Image: dpa

DVGH Versicherung from Hanover is one of the leading insurers in Lower Saxony. The company from the savings bank association offers a climate check on its own website. Using three questions, those with residential building insurance can check in just a few seconds whether they are adequately covered against floods and heavy rain. The result of the check is either a verbal pat on the back, a request for a closer inspection or a direct line to the insurance broker.

Philip Krohn Editor in business, responsible for “People and Business”.

In Lower Saxony, the penetration of natural hazard insurance is significantly lower than the national average of 54 percent. In recent years, the discussion has intensified due to the many floods and floods. The proportion of insurance customers who have insured their house against natural damage (earthquakes, landslides, floods, snow pressure) in addition to residential building damage such as fire, lightning strikes, tap water and storms has increased steadily. In Lower Saxony, according to figures from the insurer association GDV, it is only 32 percent.