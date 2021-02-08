The recession is almost general in New Aquitaine, where the floods have been ebbing since last weekend. Only Charente-Maritime does not seem to have finished with the overflows of its rivers, whose waters, Sunday, continued to rise slowly. In Saintes, the level of the Charente reached its peak on Monday, dropping a height of 6.2 meters. After days of worrying, the inhabitants were hoping for a decline from this Tuesday.

In the meantime, the banks of the river are completely flooded, as are the riverside streets. If accessibility to the station, shopping centers and other administrations does not seem to be in question, some lanes had to be closed, which can only be used by boat. The 92 inmates of the Saintes remand center were transferred to establishments in Nouvelle-Aquitaine. “In order to anticipate possible difficulties of access” in jail. “I am a professional firefighter, I lived through the floods of 1994. I did not expect that”, commented Bruno Drapon, mayor of Saintes.

Dikes broken, sometimes over a kilometer

Likewise, to the east of the department, near Boutonne, some of the 7,500 inhabitants of Saint-Jean-d’Angély had left their homes as a precaution. Some 300 firefighters, gendarmes and police officers remain deployed on the ground, including reinforcements coming from Creuse, Corrèze, Vienne and Haute-Vienne. Almost everywhere, the floods caused problems on the water collection systems, preventing the distribution of drinking water by the network to approximately 2,200 households.

Elsewhere in the region, the water had started to recede this weekend, after two days of historic flash floods. Now is the time to identify the damage. Nothing but hardware. But heavy and expensive.

Dikes broke in places, sometimes over a distance of a kilometer. Roadways were washed away, and a bridge completely flooded. Thursday, Sophie Borderie, the president of the Lot-et-Garonne departmental council, already mentioned, in the columns of the Dépêche du Midi, several million euros of repairs to be expected for departmental roads.

The state must really engage with intercommunalities

In Marmande, where Jean Castex went on Friday, the Garonne reached 10.22 meters, its record level since 1981. In the agglomeration, the first estimates suggest costs of more than 5 million euros, reports again the Dispatch. Within hours, residents found their houses soaked, without being able to deal with it in any way. “It came out through the plinths, the doors. At one point, we gave up, it was no longer useful ” to mop up, testified a resident on the passage of the Prime Minister. “There are poor people who are really in dire need. It is above all of them that we must think. “

Local elected officials deplore their difficulties in dealing with floods, a task that the State has delegated to them. Since 2018, the management of aquatic environments and the prevention of floods (Gemapi) have been entrusted to inter-municipal authorities, under decentralization laws. “The problem remains that we are still studying the means of protection and the tragedy has arrived”, confided Michel Masset, elected from an affected canton which, along with others, demands a real commitment from the state alongside them. “I hope you will be well compensated”, Jean Castex replied to the victims, assuring them that the state of natural disaster will be declared. M.-NB