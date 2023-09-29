Floods | New York declared a state of emergency due to flooding – “The city is now a giant swimming pool”

Flood warnings were issued in several areas.

in New York a state of emergency was declared on Friday due to the floods plaguing the region. Governor Kathy Hochul reported a state of emergency in New York, Long Island and the Hudson Valley “due to extreme rainfall”.

“Be careful and stay safe. And never travel on flooded roads,” Hochul told the messaging service in X.

Newspaper of The New York Times according to the National Weather Service issued flood warnings for Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens on Friday.

Numerous videos of the floods in the area were published on social media.

“New York City is now a giant swimming pool,” said one of those who shared his video on X.