The recession was almost general this weekend in New Aquitaine, where the floods were ebbing. Only Charente-Maritime does not seem to have finished with the overflows of its rivers, whose waters, Sunday, continued to rise slowly. In Saintes, the level of the Charente reached 6 m on Saturday afternoon, and it was expected that it was not over. “We know (that she) will reach 6.3 m this Monday”, then told AFP the Prefecture, which hopes that the weather will be milder from tomorrow.

In the meantime, the banks of the river are completely flooded, as are the riverside streets. If accessibility to the station, shopping centers and other administrations do not seem to be called into question, some tracks had to be closed and several dozen homes remained without electricity. The 92 inmates of the Saintes remand center were transferred to establishments in New Aquitaine. “In order to anticipate possible difficulties of access” in jail.

A dyke broken over 1 kilometer away

Likewise, in the east of the department, near Boutonne, some of the 7,500 inhabitants of Saint-Jean-d’Angély left their homes as a precaution. Some 200 firefighters, gendarmes and police officers remain deployed on the ground, including reinforcements from the Creuse, Corrèze, Vienne and Haute-Vienne. Almost everywhere, the floods caused problems on the water collection systems, preventing the distribution of drinking water by the network to approximately 2,200 households.

Elsewhere in the region, water began to recede over the weekend, after two days of historic flash floods. Now is the time to identify the damage. Nothing but hardware. But heavy.

Dikes broke in places, sometimes over a distance of 1 kilometer. Roadways were washed away, and a bridge completely flooded. Thursday, Sophie Borderie, the president of Lot et Garonne, already evoked, in the columns of La Dépêche du Midi, several million euros of repairs to be planned for departmental roads. In Charente, the first estimates suggest costs of more than 5 million euros, reports the Dispatch.

In Marmande, where Jean Castex went on Friday, the Garonne reached 10.22 meters, its record level since 1981. In a few hours, the inhabitants found their houses soaked, without being able to deal with it in any way. “It came out through the plinths, the doors. At one point we gave up, it was no longer useful ” to mop up, testified a resident on the passage of the Prime Minister. ” There are poor people who are really in dire need. It is above all of them that we must think. “

“I hope you will be well compensated”, says the Prime Minister

Everywhere, local elected officials deplore their difficulty in responding to floods, a task that the State has delegated to them. Since 2018, the management of aquatic environments and the prevention of floods (GEMAPI) has been entrusted to intercommunalities, under decentralization laws. “The problem remains that we are still studying the means of protection and the tragedy has arrived”, confided Michel Masset, elected from an affected canton and who, along with others, requires a real commitment from the State at their side.“I hope you will be well compensated”, meanwhile replied Jean Castex to the victims, assuring them that the state of natural disaster will be declared.