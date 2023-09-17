The Death toll following devastating floods in Libya has risen to around 11,300 in Derna alone, the most affected city. This was stated by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), explaining that another 10,100 people are still missing in Derna, while another 170 people are estimated to have died in other areas of eastern Libya.

“These numbers are expected to increase as search and rescue teams work tirelessly to find survivors,” OCHA said. Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) said nearly 4,000 people killed in the floods had been identified. A group of Libyan data analysts and researchers also said there were around 4,000 confirmed deaths on Saturday. Conflicting figures emerged from politically divided Libya, ranging from 5,000 to 11,000. Earlier in the week, the mayor of Derna said up to 20,000 people could die there.

A powerful storm called Daniel hit Libya on Sunday, September 10 after previously hitting Greece, Bulgaria and Turkey. Two dams collapsed in the mountains above the port of Derna, wiping out large areas of the city of 100,000 people.