05/20/2023

More than 36,000 people had to leave their homes because of the floods that hit northeast Italy this week, regional officials said on Saturday (20).

About 20 rivers have deviated from their courses because of the rains in the plains of Emilia-Romagna, where 4.5 million people live.

The torrential rains that have fallen in the region in recent days have also caused landslides, according to regional authorities. The water covered huge agricultural surfaces and destroyed plantations.

According to reports made by the media, 14 people died.

Due to the continuation of the rains, the regional authorities have extended the red alert until Sunday.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Saturday that she would return early from the G7 summit in Japan due to the emergency situation.

“Frankly, I cannot stay any further away from Italy at this complex time,” she told reporters. In addition, Meloni expressed his gratitude to the approximately 5,000 people, from first responders to volunteers, who mobilized to help those affected.

He also thanked the G7 leaders for offering help.

Meloni is expected to visit the worst-hit areas on Sunday.

Authorities in Ravenna ordered the immediate evacuation of populations most at risk from landslides on Saturday.

A helicopter used to work on restoring electricity service crashed today near Lugo, and one of the four people traveling in the aircraft was injured, according to firefighters.

The floods caused more than 305 landslides and affected more than 500 roads in the region.

According to the mayor of Bologna, Matteo Lepore, it will take “months and, in some places, even years” to repair the roads and other infrastructure.























