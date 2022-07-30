At least 25 people have died after heavy flooding in the southeastern US state of Kentucky since midweek. Rescue teams said there are still dozens of people missing and the trend is for the number of fatalities to grow.

According to the local government, 6 children are among the victims. “This is even more difficult for these families and communities, so keep praying. There are still a lot of people out there, still a lot of people missing. We will do our best to find everyone”said Democrat Andy Beshear.

The floods in the state were caused by a strong storm. The high volume of rains caused flooding and landslides. Rivers overflowed and isolated one of the poorest regions in the US. The National Guard was called in to assist in managing the crisis.

The work of the security forces was still in progress when the floods hit the site again on the night of Friday (29.Jul).

The states of Virginia and West Virginia also suffered from the rains. So far, no deaths or disappearances have been reported in the region. The authorities, however, warn of the forecast of new rains this weekend.