Aden (Agencies)

Yemeni officials said yesterday that floods swept through parts of Yemen amid heavy monsoon rains, killing at least 13 people, including two children.

Local sources said yesterday, that the torrential rains witnessed in a number of Yemeni governorates, including Ibb, Sana’a, Lahj, Taiz, Shabwah, Marib and Hadramout, caused great material and human losses.

The sources added that at least 13 people died within a day in the governorates of Ibb, Lahj, Hodeidah and Hadramout, while dozens of vehicles and cars were swept away and led to cutting major roads for long hours. The sources confirmed that a number of houses were damaged by rainwater, while the torrents caused damage to crops in a number of farms.

The officials said that deaths were reported in the governorates of Sana’a, Ibb, Shabwa and Hodeidah, where the rains began late last month, and they added that torrential rains also fell in the governorates of Aden, Taiz and Hadramout, as the torrents destroyed homes and vehicles, and rescuers were able to rescue some residents trapped in Their cars.

The Yemeni National Meteorological Center had issued statements in recent days warning the Yemenis to stay away from the torrential streams in the affected areas and to take the necessary precautions, expecting the continued rains in the mountainous areas.

Last year, floods in Yemen left dozens of people dead and forced tens of thousands to leave their homes.