At least eight people have died in “devastating” flooding caused by torrential rains that have hit the US territories of Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia as rescue teams search for an unknown number of citizens reported missing. The floods affect the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains with particular severity, and are, “by far, the worst we have suffered in our history,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said this Friday, who believes that as the hours the true magnitude of the tragedy will be known. “We expect a double-digit death toll,” he declared.

Dozens of helicopters and boats piloted by the National Guard have been scouring the flooded towns since Wednesday in search of survivors. The drama began on Tuesday, when a downpour of great intensity fell on St. Louis, and has worsened in the following days, when the deluge has been ‘in crescendo’ in the four states, although with uneven effects. Numerous neighbors have had to take refuge on the roofs of their houses due to the rise in water levels, while others chose to leave their neighborhoods by road. “I think it’s going to end up being one of the most significant deadly floods that we’ve had in Kentucky in at least a long time,” the governor reiterated. His office has declared a state of emergency and trusts that the National Administration will mobilize federal funds in the next few hours to begin the recovery of the devastated areas. Aerial images show hundreds of cars swept away by the waters and houses practically submerged. The fury of the deluge has also broken roads and bridges. Police officers from Tennessee and Virginia collaborate with local forces in the evacuation of those affected.

A rescuer carries a girl in his arms after evacuating his family due to the flooding of the Jackson River.



After several days of tropical heat, a train of storms seems to be the cause of the flooding. Specifically, the emergency services received in a short period of time three alerts triggered by flash floods in areas such as Jackson, southwestern Virginia, Appalachia and St. Louis. This type of alarm is only activated by the Meteorological Department when it considers that there is an imminent lethal risk for the population. It so happens that Buchanan County, also in Virginia, suffered a similar catastrophe two weeks ago in the midst of an episode of extreme heat, like the ones that much of Europe is now experiencing.

Many affected by the flood surprised them at dawn and fled their homes practically with what they were wearing. “I don’t even think my shoes match. I just knew that if we didn’t leave the house, we were going to die, “says Leandra Johnson, 35, to the ‘Washington Post’. Like this mother of two, hundreds of American families have begun to return to their properties, or are still waiting to do so when the waters recede, in order to check the damage. Scott Sandlin, of the Perry County Emergency Management Agency, argued this morning that there will be “massive damage” and lamented that “our county has been devastated. We have disappeared.” The Army has deployed Blackhawk helicopters to rescue those trapped. Appliances, furniture and even food items belonging to self-service stores float on the water, broken by the currents.

The floods have left thousands of people without electricity



Several of the most affected populations are in the valleys of the Appalachian Mountains. Experts consider that the orography has influenced the heavy rains to be channeled through torrents and streams to the lower areas. Some 25,000 people have been left without electricity.

The disaster fuels the perception of the risks of climate change in a population, the United States, which in recent years has faced extreme natural disasters. Especially droughts, fires and tornadoes of unusual magnitude and frequency. Without going any further, dozens of people died last November in the same state of Kentucky due to an unprecedented succession of hurricanes in the South and Midwest. In this week’s downpours, temperatures and humidity percentages have also contributed much higher than normal for this time of year. The US government estimates that the probability of these deluges occurring is now up to 40% higher than it was at the beginning of the 20th century in Kentucky. Just a month ago, the Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden’s plans to fight climate change by limiting the powers of the Environmental Protection Agency.