Hundreds of people have been forced from their homes by floods caused by Typhoon Saola in rural areas in the northeastern Philippines, officials said Sunday.

The hurricane touched the northeastern outskirts of the island of Luzon on Saturday night, and its winds, with a speed of 185 km per hour, blew in areas near the city of Tigigurao, which is inhabited by about 160,000 people.

“The wind was not very strong, but it was raining heavily last night,” said Roly Rapsing, one of the local officials in charge of the rescue operations.

The media office of the local government posted on Facebook pictures showing flood waters that swept through houses in the town of Abari.

Rapsing said that the floods prompted the evacuation of 388 people from four towns in Cagayan province, where Teguigurao is located, while the water level rose in at least two other towns.

And there was a power outage in the province, which is inhabited by about 1.2 million people, according to Rapsing, who confirmed that no casualties or serious damage were recorded.

Hurricane Saola continued its advance to the south of the eastern coast of Luzon early Sunday, and the Meteorological Service suggested that it would be concentrated over territorial waters without hitting land areas.

And she warned that the main danger remains heavy rains that may cause floods or landslides, with an expected amount of up to 200 mm to fall in the provinces of Cagayan and Isabella during the day.

The Philippines annually witnesses an average of 20 major storms, killing hundreds and causing damage to large areas.