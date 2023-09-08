Brazil assumes presidency of the bloc in December and, therefore, a similar situation in RS this year did not change the PT’s plans

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) arrived in New Delhi this Friday (September 8, 2023) to participate in the 18th G20 Summit – the group that brings together the world’s leading economies. In 2010, in his 2nd term, the PT was the 1st president of a member country of the bloc not to participate in the meeting. He decided to cancel the trip at the last minute because of heavy flooding in the Northeast.

That year, the G20 had 2 summits. The 1st was held in June, in Canada. It was in this one that Lula did not attend. The absence was frowned upon by other countries. The then director of the G8 Research Group and the G20 Research Group told the BBC Brazil that year that Lula’s decision was interpreted as “a boycott by Brazil of the G20”.

At the 2nd meeting of 2010, held in November, in South Korea, Lula attended and took with him the then president-elect Dilma Roussef (PT). Even so, participation was considered weakened, with the cause attributed to the absence of the PT member at the previous meeting.

For this year’s summit, the plot has similarities. Until last Tuesday (September 5, 2023), more than 20 people died as a result of an extratropical cyclone that hit Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina. In your weekly live, Conversation with the PresidentLula offered solidarity to those who are suffering from the effects of the heavy rains.

Asked if, as he did in 2010, Lula could skip the G20 meeting to provide aid to the south of the country, the minister of Secom (Secretary of Social Communication of the Presidency), Paulo Pimenta, told the Power360 that there wasn’tnone” chance to cancel the trip.

The main reason is the fact that Brazil assumes the presidency of the bloc in December. On Saturday, the program will feature a symbolic ceremony for the transfer of the presidency, currently occupied by India.

The term of office is 1 year. At the head of the bloc, Brazil will be responsible for hosting the next summit, already scheduled for November 18 and 19, 2024, in Rio de Janeiro.

In addition, it must organize more than 100 official meetings, which include around 20 ministerial meetings, 50 high-level meetings and side events such as seminars.

