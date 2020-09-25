#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

The Cevennes episode, which caused enormous floods in the Gard department, has left its mark. The Gardon river, which experienced a very strong flood, still displays a brown color, a sign of the presence of large quantities of mud. But another element invisible to the naked eye worries the authorities.

Old lead mines are located on the banks of the Gardon. However, the swollen river has infiltrated the water tables from which the region’s drinking water is drawn. The Regional Health Agency therefore fears lead pollution in tap water.

“We are told that in the event of a flood, there is such a dilution, such a quantity of water that happens that the usual pollution is diluted in the water”, says Bruno Weitz, of the Lasalle drinking water supply union in the Gard. As a safety measure, the 800 inhabitants of the six towns downstream of the old lead mines on the Gardon are supplied with free mineral water. The results of the analyzes will be known in the coming days.