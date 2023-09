How did you feel about the content of this article?

Authorities governing the eastern part of Libya estimated that 25% of the city of Derna was destroyed by the force of the waters. | Photo: Government of Libya/EFE

Libyan authorities reported this Tuesday (12) that the number of deaths due to the floods caused by Storm Daniel now exceeds 2,000. This number is expected to increase significantly in the coming days, as at least another 10,000 people are still missing.

In Derna, located in the east of the country, authorities governing the eastern part of Libya estimated that 25% of the city was destroyed by the force of the waters.

“The bodies are everywhere: in the sea, in the valleys, under the buildings,” Hichem Abu Chkiouat, minister of Civil Aviation in the administration that controls eastern Libya, told Reuters.

Libya has been plunged into instability since 2011, when the overthrow of dictator Muammar Gaddafi heightened disputes between political and military groups in the African country, which led to a civil war – hostilities that now raise doubts about assistance to those affected by the floods.

Western Libya is governed by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, is based in Tripoli and is recognized by the international community. The east, a region hit by floods, is administered by the House of Representatives, is headquartered in Benghazi and is associated with military commander Khalifa Hifter.

According to Al Jazeera, eastern authorities have asked for help, but Libya’s central bank, in charge of distributing resources, only recognizes the western government.

Still, the Red Cross and Red Crescent movement reported that the Tripoli government would send assistance and medical convoys to the east. The western administration also asked for international help for those affected by the floods.

Among the countries that have promised or sent aid are Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. The question that remains is whether the disaster will be able to unite sides that have been separated for more than a decade in a fratricidal war.