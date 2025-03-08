The authorities of the Argentine city of Bahía Blanca, located at the eastern end of the country, have confirmed the death of at least ten people victims of the floods caused by the rain storm that plagues the area and that leaves hundreds of evacuees for the moment.

The Government of the Province of Buenos Aires, where the city is located, has confirmed Friday night the figure of ten deceased and at least 1,321 evacuated people.

The governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, He has demanded that the president of the country, Javier Milei, a “change of attitude” towards the region And these facts, in the context of the confrontation that both drag since Milei assumed power in December 2023.

“It seems to me that the reasonable thing would be that change of attitude. It is not that we have in this a party look or something similar, is that there are obligations and responsibilities. That is what we were claiming in the speech of the other day and that we will continue permanently looking, “he told the C5N channel.

“It is not that the national government can or cannot whether or not want. You have to do it, because it is also an obligation of the national government and it is very good to comply with “he added.

For his part, the chief of Cabinet, Guillermo Francos, has asserted that “the president will see the moment to go.” “But You are following minute what happens And they have given us specific orders on how to respond to the requirements, “he explained, in statements collected by the newspaper ‘Page 12’.

Government members, such as the Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, have traveled to the scene. “We arrived in Bahía Blanca and the Argentine National Police (PNA) accompanied us to tour the impressive operation they are carrying out from the morning“He said in his social network X.

On the other hand, the mayor of Bahía Blanca, Federico Susbielles, said that “at this time he has stopped raining, with which we are managing to display all heavy machinery Available from Bahía Blanca to go to the evacuation of the most complicated areas. “

Also, Susbielles has confirmed that local authorities have the collaboration of the army of Argentina, which has facilitated both heavy machinery and vessels. “The Army, the Navy, the Prefecture and Firefighters are working very actively”he added.

The local leader has celebrated that after the intense rainfall he has stopped raining, which will allow access to some areas of Bahía Blanca that until now were inaccessible and They had been incommunicado.

Argentina’s Minister of Defense, Luis Petri, stressed that the country’s armed forces are present in Bahía Blanca “To support the community”attend evacuated families and collaborate in the transfer of people affected by rainfall. In addition, he has shared a video showing the work of the army.

Petri has suspended its agenda to travel to the city and has announced that, “By instruction of the president”Javier Milei, will take the reins of the coordination of the assistance of the victims. “We continue attentive to the evolution of the situation to continue providing all the necessary support,” he said.