An official Russian news agency said on Tuesday that floods threaten the Kurgan region in southern Russia, putting the lives of more than 19,000 people at risk, days after unprecedented floods displaced thousands of people and flooded a city in the Ural region.

At least four thousand homes may also be affected, the Russian TASS news agency, citing local authorities of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, reported. She added that the relevant authorities had taken emergency measures in the area.

The media agencies and TASS said on Tuesday, citing local authorities, that parts of the Russian city of Orenburg may be submerged in floods during the next 24 hours, as water levels in the Ural and Samara rivers are expected to rise by five to 40 centimetres.

The worst floods recorded in decades hit several Russian regions in the Ural Mountains and Siberia, along with parts of Kazakhstan, in the past few days, after the third longest river in Europe overflowed past a dam.