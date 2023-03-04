By Ebrahim Harris and Hasnoor Hussain

BATU PAHAT, Malaysia (Reuters) – Floods resulting from days of torrential rain have forced nearly 40,000 people from their homes in Malaysia’s southern state of Johor, bordering Singapore, and at least four people have died over the past week, officials said on Saturday.

“We used to always prepare for the rainy season in November and December,” Mohd Noor Saad, a 57-year-old resident of Yong Peng town in Batu Pahat district of Johor, told Reuters.

“Each family had a boat, but now with the unpredictable weather, it seems we are not prepared and it has become chaotic.”

Authorities have set up more than 200 shelters for people made homeless by the floods, the national disaster management agency said.

Flooding in Malaysia is common during the annual monsoon season between October and March, but this week’s rain has left many Johor residents struggling to find shelter.

Carrying belongings out into thigh-deep water, Kabibah Siam, 54, said she was resigned to fending for herself during the floods.

“What can we do? We can’t complain about our fate because everyone is in the same boat here,” she said.

While Johor was hardest hit, there were also floods in other states that displaced hundreds of people.

The meteorological department warned of more rain in the coming days, mainly in the southern states.