President Yoon Suk Yeol blames prevention teams for mismanagement of vulnerable areas and calls emergency meeting

The death toll as a result of the rains in South Korea reached 40. The country’s president, Yoon Suk Yeol, admitted on Monday (July 17, 2023) mismanagement of vulnerable areas and called a meeting with the responsible teams.

Since last Thursday (July 13), torrential rains have hit the center and south of the Asian country. According to the Ministry of the Interior, 9 people are missing and 34 were injured.

A flood in a tunnel in Cheongju, 110 kilometers south of the capital Seoul, left 12 dead. 16 vehicles, including a bus, were trapped under the structure on Saturday (15.Jul). About 900 firefighters, police and military participated in the rescue operation in the tunnel.

Yoon, who were traveling abroad, called this Monday (July 17) a meeting to respond to the damage.