Extreme weather events occur again and again in Turkey. People in the country are currently struggling with flooding in several provinces.

Istanbul – Severe weather have hit several places in the Turkey caused flooding. In the province of Adiyaman in the south-east of the country, cars were under water and rain washed away pavements. The state news agency Anadolu reported on Wednesday.

Pictures showed cars floating in brown water. There were even landslides in Igdir near the border with Armenia. Images of roads densely covered with hail were seen from central Anatolian Eskisehir. Roads in Yozgat province were also flooded after storms.

Severe weather in Turkey: weather service warns of heavy rain and storms

The Turkish weather service has warned of further heavy rain and storms for the coming days, especially in central Turkey.

Turkey is repeatedly hit by extreme weather. Last summer, for example devastating forest fires on the Mediterranean coast in Turkey and a flood on the Black Sea coast in the north for destruction, several people died. (dpa)