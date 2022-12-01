SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Heavy rains caused severe flooding in Santa Catarina on Thursday, and rescue teams were dispatched to help evacuate hundreds of isolated families from their homes.

Footage provided by the Civil Defense of Santa Catarina showed helicopters flying over muddy water that submerged houses up to their roofs.

Helicopters flew over some houses so firefighters could get families to safety. More than 880 people had been evacuated by late afternoon, officials said.

Santa Catarina authorities have asked people to avoid road trips as a state of emergency has been declared in several cities.

Floods at this time of year across Brazil are common and have caused devastation for decades.

In February, 94 people died in landslides after heavy rains in the historic mountain town of Petrópolis, in Rio de Janeiro.

