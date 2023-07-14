Indian authorities said that several areas of the Indian capital, New Delhi, were still flooded on Friday after the waters of the Yamuna River, which runs through the city, gushed out through a broken sewage regulator.

Footage from the Asia News International (ANI), a partner of Reuters, showed the roads around New Delhi’s famous Red Fort completely submerged, along with idled trucks and buses in several locations, with only windshields and roofs visible from above the surface of the water. .

The state government said the regulator, near the Indraprastha metro station, had been “damaged for a long time” and failed completely at around 1330 GMT on Thursday.

The government stated in a statement that the damage caused by the regulator led to the flooding of the Yamuna River and its water flowing backwards towards the city, adding that work is underway to repair the fault.

New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet that he had also requested help from the National Disaster Response Authority and the army.

Metro commuters said traffic on the network was affected and the service became about 20 minutes slower.